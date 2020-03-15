Home

POWERED BY

Charles W. Husted

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles W. Husted Obituary

Charles W. Husted

October 20, 1941-March 11, 2020

DAVENPORT-Charles W. Husted, 78, of Davenport, formerly of Milan, passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, 4105 N. Division St., Davenport. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday evening at the church. Burial will be in Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island. Memorials may be made to Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church.

Charles was born October 20, 1941 in Rock Island, a son of Richard and Anna Cleaveland Husted. Chuck honorably served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam Era. He married Bonnie J. Strader on September 14, 1962. Bonnie passed away on June 23, 2006 and Charles married Karon DeCock on September 29, 2007 in Davenport. Charles worked at MidAmerican Energy for over 40 years, retiring as a Supervisor. He was a member of Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church in Davenport and a lifetime member of the Milan American Legion. Charles was also a member of the Fraternal Order of the Moose and the Rock Island Conservation Club. He greatly enjoyed woodworking, hunting, fishing, estate sales, dancing and antique cars.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Karon; son, Charles W. (Jacky) Husted, Jr., Tracy, CA; step children, Deb (Guy) Brockington, Cedar Rapids, David (Sally) DeCock, Clinton, Patrick DeCock, Wisconsin and Anita Knox, Carrollton, TX; grandchildren, Martine, Kevin and Konnor Husted; step grandchildren, Allison and Matthew Brockington; siblings, Don Husted, Frank (Kellie) Husted, Kathy (John) Paulsen; and many nieces, nephews and friends

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Bonnie; his parents and sister in law, Connie.

Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com

Published in Quad-City Times on Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -