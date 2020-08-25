1/1
Charles William "Bill" Yager
1943 - 2020
Charles William "Bill" Yager

March 9, 1943- August 23, 2020

DUBUQUE-Charles William "Bill" Yager, 77, of Dubuque, died Sunday, August 23, 2020, at his home after a courageous battle against cancer for over the last 10 years.

Visitation will be from 5 PM until 7 PM Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home, 3860 Asbury Road. Please respect our current social distancing requirements and the Dubuque city mask ordinance. If you are not feeling well or are unable to attend, we encourage you to visit www.hskfhcares.com to send a message to Bill's family.

The Funeral Service for Bill will be 10 AM Wednesday, August 26 at Grace United Methodist Church, 318 N. Center St. in Geneseo, IL, with Rev. Thomas C. Shinkle officiating. Family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery in Geneseo. The service will be live streamed on Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home's Facebook page and will also be available to view later at www.hskfhcares.com.

Bill was born March 9, 1943, in Geneseo, IL, the son of Willis Charles and Ethel Florence McKibbon Yager. If you were a Yager, you knew him by Tad. On November 13, 1971, he married Barbara Ann Reisch in Dubuque.

He was a graduate of Geneseo High School. He received his Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration from Iowa Wesleyan College.

He retired from Case International where he worked in sales management.

He was an active member of Grand View United Methodist Church in Dubuque, where he volunteered on a regular basis. Bill enjoyed hit & miss engines, farming, breakfast with the men's church group, joking around, and spending time with his family and friends. He was also a proud Republican.

Survivors include his wife, Barb; two daughters, Sarah (Bradley) VanZee of Farmington, MO, and Stephanie Yager of Dubuque; two grandsons, Arie VanZee, and Elias VanZee; one brother, Alan (Connie) Yager of Geneseo, IL; one sister, Kathryn Brown of Chicago, IL; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a stillborn daughter, Lisa Marie and a brother-in-law, Russell Brown.

Memorials have been established for Alzheimer's Association and American Cancer Society.

The family thanks all of his doctors, nurses, Hospice of Dubuque and his family and friends for their continued support.

Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service is in care of the arrangements.

A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences sent to the family by visiting Bill's obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.



Published in Quad-City Times on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
25
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Hoffmann-Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home
AUG
26
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Grace United Methodist Church
AUG
26
Service
10:00 AM
live streamed
AUG
26
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Grace United Methodist Church
Funeral services provided by
Hoffmann-Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home
3860 Asbury Road
Dubuque, IA 52002
(563) 582-5222
