Charlotte Ann Perkins (Merrick)
February 11, 1948-November 20, 2019
DAVENPORT-Charlotte Ann Perkins (Merrick) Born Charlotte Perkins in Huntsville, MO on 02/11/1948. Survived by her daughter Julie (David) Platt, sons Ssg (Army ret) Gary (Cornelia) Merrick, Roger Merrick, John Merrick and Ronald Merrick. Missed by her 17 Grandchildren, and 11 Great Grandchildren. Started her adult life with her former husband and father of all her children, Charles Lee Merrick (who proceeded her in death) as a waitress in Maquoketa, IA for a few short years before moving to Davenport where she worked for the Salvation Army for a while then became a homemaker to raise their children. Proceeded in death by her Mother Anna V. Supalla, and brothers Tom Howard, Raymond Perkins, and sister Ruth Fransene. She is sorely missed and loved by all.
Published in Quad-City Times from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2019