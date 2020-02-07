|
|
Charlotte D. Decker
May 8, 1936-February 3, 2020
DAVENPORT-Charlotte D. Decker, 83, of Davenport passed away peacefully with her daughters by her side at Bickford Cottage, on Monday, February 3, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 12 pm, Saturday February 8, 2020 in The Runge Mortuary Chapel, with visitation starting at 10 am until service time. She will be laid to rest in Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery .
Charlotte was born May 8, 1936 to Herman and Caroline (LaFeber) Carstensen in Davenport IA. She was united in marriage to Leroy Decker February 27, 1960 in Davenport and they shared 48 years together until he passed away in 2008.
Charlotte worked for Sears Manufacturing and later retired from Brach's Candy Company. She worked very hard all of her life and enjoyed many things, including yardwork, crafts, old western movies and playing cards. She was a devoted grandmother and an avid animal lover.
She is survived by her daughters; Pamela (John) Hart of Greenville SC; Barbara (David) Hawkins of Davenport; son; Gary (Kris) Decker of Davenport; sisters; Barb and Katy and many nieces and nephews.
Left with many lasting memories are her grandchildren; Michael, Amanda (Kevin), Matthew (Channing) and great-grandchildren; Madeline, Declan, with a new great-granddaughter expected in June.
She was preceded in death by her husband Leroy, parents and several siblings.
The family would like to acknowledge the wonderful and caring staff of Bickford Cottage and Compassus Hospice.
Published in Quad-City Times on Feb. 7, 2020