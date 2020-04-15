|
Charlotte Joyce (Hunter) David
September 27, 1929-April 13, 2020
CLINTON-Charlotte Joyce (Hunter) David, 90, of Clinton Iowa passed away peacefully at the Alverno Health Care facility on Monday, April 13, 2020. There will be no public services, however a celebration of her life will take place at a later date. Lemke Funeral Homes assisted the family with the arrangements.
Charlotte was born on September 27, 1929 in McClain, IL to Delmer and Helen (Keys) Hunter. Charlotte married Daniel J. David on April 23, 1949 at St. Mary's church in Clinton.
Charlotte is survived by 6 of her 7 children; Daniel J. (Judy) David Jr. of East Moline, IL, Connie J David or Ridgefield, MN, Theresa J. (Scott) Bickford of Clinton, IA, Kathy M. Peters of Clinton, IA, James G. David of Dewitt, IA, and Becky L. (Sarah Stevens) David of Moline, IL, 13 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. A sister JoAnn Repucci of Cedar Rapids, IA. Along with many nieces and nephews.
Published in Quad-City Times from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020