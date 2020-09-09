Charlotte M. Schluenz

January 18, 1948- September 8, 2020

DAVENPORT-Charlotte M. Schluenz, 72, of Davenport, passed away, Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Aspen Rehab & Health Care, Silvis.

Funeral services will be held at 1PM, Friday, September 11, 2020 in the Halligan McCabe DeVries All Faith Chapel. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be in Davenport Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to the family. Due to the current health crisis, masks must be worn and social distancing respected.

Charlotte was born on January 18, 1948, daughter of Harley and Myrtle (McDaniel) Jennett. She was united in marriage to Dennis Schluenz on February 19, 1966. He preceded her in death on March 16, 2015.

Charlotte was a cook for Sindt's and later Harlan's for over 20 years at each establishment. She enjoyed playing Euchre, Pool, Bingo, going to the casino and reading. She also found joy in country music, especially Elvis, and attending Kenny Rogers, Loretta Lynn and Reba concerts with her daughter. Many great memories were made during family traditions over the years from State Fair and Adventureland Trips to Christmas Eve Maid Rites and presents with her family.

Those left to honor her memory include her children, Susan (Brian) Harmon, and Celena (Javier) Veal; grandchildren; Ashley (Chris), Harley, Reannon (Shawn), and Maliq; great grandchildren Collin and Paradise; and siblings Karen Straw and Charles (Mable) Jennett.

She was preceded in death by her husband, son Denny, Jr.; and 8 brothers and sisters. May they rest in peace.

