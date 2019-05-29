Cheryl L. Frazier

May 21, 1946-May 28, 2019

PRINCETON, IA-Cheryl L. Frazier, 73, of Princeton, Iowa, passed away on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Genesis Medical Center – East Campus, Davenport after a courageous battle with cancer.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. on Sunday at the Boll Community Center in Princeton. McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home in Bettendorf is assisting the family with arrangements.

Cheryl was born on May 21, 1946 in Ketchikan, Alaska, the daughter of Niels and Betty (McCauley) Drewes. On January 20, 2006, she married John Frazier in Clinton, Iowa. Cheryl worked at various restaurants in the Quad City area, including the Davenport Country Club and Ross' Diner. She enjoyed gambling and playing slot machines at the local casinos.

Those left to honor her memory are her husband, John of Princeton; her mother, Betty Burkamper of Davenport; daughters, Dawn (Shawn) Meier of Moline, Illinois, Brandi (Jason Willey) Loose of Eldridge, Iowa, Robin Cederstrom of Laredo, Missouri; 6 grandchildren, Bryant, Brady, Marcus, Rachel, Raven, Emily; a great-granddaughter, Gemma; two sisters and two brothers.

She was preceded in death by her father and a brother.

