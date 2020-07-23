1/1
Cheryl L. Smith
1944 - 2020
Cheryl L. Smith

January 3, 1944-July 22, 2020

SILVIS-Cheryl L. Smith, 76, of Silvis, Illinois, died Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf, Iowa.

Services are 1:00 p.m. Monday in the Horizon Room at Trimble Funeral Home at Trimble Pointe, 701 12th Street, Moline. The family will receive friends at a hospitality visitation with food and refreshments before the services from 11:00 a.m. to funeral time. Masks and social distancing requirements will be enforced. Private burial for immediate family is in Rock Island National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the ALS Foundation or Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House.

The former Cheryl Lea Truedson was born January 3, 1944, in Rock Falls, Illinois, to Leo and Laura (Williamson) Truedson. She married Ernest Smith on March 17, 2002, in Moline. She was a banker at First Midwest Bank in downtown Moline for 40 years, retiring in 2003.

Cheryl was a member of Faith Lutheran Church, Moline, a former member and secretary at Short Hills Country Club in East Moline, and was active in the Denny Jacobs democratic campaign. She loved being on her bicycle, fishing with her husband (ask him about the fish on the wall at their house), and loved her many pets over the years.

She is survived by her beloved husband, Ernie; three children, Jeff (Alicia) Smith of Orion, Illinois, Darrin Smith of East Moline, and Angie (Jody) Butler of Burlington, Iowa; grandchildren, Jacob, Dakota, McKenna, Nicole, and Brooke Smith, Rylin and Kason Price, and Paige, Ashlyn, and Collin Butler; a brother, Donald (Judy) Truedson of Morrisville, North Carolina; a sister, Sandra (Chuck) Miller of Pannella, Florida; and several nieces and nephews, and their families. She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Sue Horner.

The family invites friends to share stories and condolences at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com



Published in Quad-City Times from Jul. 23 to Jul. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory
701 12th St
Moline, IL 61265
(309) 764-1144
