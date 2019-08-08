Home

Most Holy Trinity Catholic Chr
1300 N Greasewood Rd
Tucson, AZ 85745
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Most Holy Trinity Parish
1300 N. Greasewood Rd.
Tucson, AZ
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Most Holy Trinity Parish
1300 N. Greasewood Rd.
Tucson, AZ
View Map
Cheryl Lynn (Dose) Cecil


1949 - 2019
Cheryl Lynn (Dose) Cecil Obituary

Cheryl Lynn Cecil (Dose)

December 10, 1949-August 2, 2019

DAVENPORT-Cheryl was born in Davenport, Iowa to Harvey and Natalie Dose. After graduating from school, marrying, pursuing a career, and raising four children in Iowa, Cheryl moved to Tucson, Arizona in 2006. In Tucson, she became involved with volunteer work through Most Holy Trinity parish and Southwest Medical Aid, traveled on service trips throughout Central and South America, and became a Lay Salvatorian. Cheryl was preceded in death by her husband, John Francis Cecil, and parents. Cheryl is survived by her four children, Andrew, David, Bryan, and Alli Cecil, her sister, Patricia Blankenbaker, her two nieces Kate Hadden and Amanda Lipp, and her two puggles, Gracie and George. Services will be held at Most Holy Trinity parish, 1300 N Greasewood Rd in Tucson, on Thursday, August 8. The family will host a visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. and funeral services will begin at 11:00 a.m. Further services and a burial ceremony will be held in Davenport at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Southwest Medical Aid in Cheryl's honor.

Published in Quad-City Times on Aug. 8, 2019
