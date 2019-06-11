Chris Forret February 5, 1973-June 10, 2019 CALAMUS, IOWA-Chris Forret, 46 of Calamus, Iowa, died early Monday morning, June 10, 2019, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Christopher Daniel Forret was born February 5, 1973, in Clinton to Frank and Betty Forret. He was a 1991 graduate of Calamus-Wheatland High School. Chris graduated from St. Ambrose University with a degree in business and accounting. On July 19, 1997, Chris married Lori Tenley to begin their lives together. After using his degrees at several local businesses, he found his true passion was farming. He had always helped his dad and brother, but reached his ultimate goal when he had land of his own. With his brother, Bill, they later purchased the family farm. Chris also raised many livestock along with the crops. In 1998 he began working for ORR Trucking alongside his brother, Mike. He recently was most proud of the business that he created with his wife and children, Forret Mowing. He was a member of Saints Philip and James Catholic Church, Grand Mound. When Chris wasn't enjoying his time in a seat of a John Deere or Kenworth, he was Brian and Megan's biggest supporter. He loved spending time with his family, whether working, snowmobiling or four wheeling. Surviving are his wife, Lori; his children, Brian Forret and Megan Forret; his parents, Frank and Betty Forret of Calamus; his siblings, Bill (Anna Livdans) Forret of Calamus, Mary (Chuck) Bailey of Robins, Mike (Tammy) Forret and Pat Forret of Calamus; his father-in-law and mother-law, Dale and Donna Tenley of Toronto; several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his grandparents. The family will receive relatives and friends at Saints Philip and James Catholic Church, Grand Mound from 3:30 until 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, 2019, with a rosary at 3:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 13, 2019, in the church with the Rev. Fr. Francis Odoom officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Pallbearers will be Chris Beuthien, Austin Forret, Kyle Forret, Ryan Forret, Matt Bailey and Eric Bailey. Condolences may be expressed and a photo tribute viewed at www.schultzfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements are in the care of Schultz Funeral Home, Grand Mound.