Christa M. Hebbel

July 14, 1934-June 18, 2020

DAVENPORT-Christa M. Hebbel, 85, of Davenport, went home to her Lord on Thursday, June 18, 2020, at Senior Star Elmore Place. A celebration of life service was held at 10:30 am on July 7, 2020, at Runge Mortuary and Cremation Center, 838 E. Kimberly Rd. Davenport, IA 52807. A private burial will be at the Rock Island Arsenal.

Christa was born in Davenport to Engelbert Friedrick (Fred) and Anna (Nickelsen) Jansen, on July 14, 1934. Christa graduated from Davenport High School in 1953. She married Donald Hebbel on May 22, 1971. She was a librarian for Alan Shepard Elementary in Long Grove, Iowa. Christa retired from International Harvester/Rock Island Plant in 1984.

Christa was a lifelong member of St. Paul Lutheran Church for over 60 years. Christa loved to help people. Some of her volunteer work included the Putnam Museum, Mississippi Valley Blood Center, Birdies for Charity and St. Paul Lutheran Church. With the church she did two mission trips to help with flood victims. Don and Christa enjoyed traveling and much of it was done overseas.

Those left to honor her memory include her daughter, Kathleen Higgins, Davenport; sons, David Wagoner, Lake Worth Beach, FL and Bruce (Dawn) Wagoner, Davie, FL; step-sons, Douglas (Diane) Hebbel and Gary Hebbel; grandchildren, Stephanie and Jay; step-grandchildren, Trevor and Kira; great-grandchildren, Skylie and Liam; sisters-in-law, Alice Hebbel, June Hebbel and Joyce Jansen; many nieces and nephews; cousins in Germany and the US; special cousin, Catherine Schuerch; and friend, Cheryl Arp.

She was preceded in death by her husband Don; her parents, Fred and Anna Jansen; and brother, Ernest Jansen.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to either St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the Alzheimer's Association/Davenport. Online condolences may be left at www.rungemortuary.com.