Christine A. Clark
October 29, 1949-January 2, 2020
DAVENPORT-Funeral Services for Christine A. Clark, 70, Davenport, will be 10:30am Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Davenport. Per her wishes, cremation rites were accorded prior to the service. The family will greet friends from 4:00pm until 6:00pm Monday, January 6, 2020 at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, 614 Main Street, downtown Davenport. Christine passed away Thursday, January 2, 2020 at her home in Davenport.
Christine Anne Clark was born October 29, 1949 in Chicago, a daughter of Lawrence and Norma (Venable) Clark. She married Lupe Vargas and from this union, her children were born. She later married Dean McCarthy. Christine married Roger E. Demarest December 6, 2013 in Marco Island, Florida.
Christine was an LPN for many years. She later went back to school and earned an Associate Degree from Trinity College of Nursing, becoming a Registered Nurse. Christine's nursing career was varied and included working with Alzheimer patients at Davenport Lutheran Home, infectious disease patients with Dr. Louis Katz, and as a psychiatric nurse at Genesis, Trinity and other medical facilities. She retired in 2013. She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church. She was Grammy to her grandchildren and what a fantastic Grammy she was! She made everything magical for them with her imagination and innate ability to relate to all children. She enjoyed traveling, particularly time at the beach, reading and music.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trinity Health Foundation for a scholarship in her name.
Those left to honor Christine's memory include her husband, Roger Demarest, Davenport; children: Beth (Chad) Manternach, and Amy (Bill) Bishop, both of Davenport; grandchildren Maria and Joe Manternach, Amanda (Samantha Wolstencroft) Bishop: mother, Norma Schumann of Davenport; siblings, Larry (Carol) Clark of Durant, and Daniel Clark, Davenport; step-daughter, Elisabeth Demarest (Stacy Demarest) and their children, Tyler, Kenzie, Wyatt, Khloe, and David; step-daughter, Rachel Requet (Keith) and their children Ethan, Elias, and Eden; and many special nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, sister, Kimberly Daniel and step-father, Boyd Schumann.
