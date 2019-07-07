Home

POWERED BY

Services
McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home
644 River Dr
Bettendorf, IA 52722
563-355-1751
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home
644 River Dr
Bettendorf, IA 52722
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Christine Colson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christine M. Colson


1967 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Christine M. Colson Obituary

Christine M. Colson

January 25, 1967-July 2, 2019

PRINCETON-Christine M. "Chris" Colson, 52, a resident of Princeton, Iowa died on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at her home.

A service to celebrate her life will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at the McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home in Bettendorf. Following the service, a luncheon for family and friends will be held at the LeClaire Civic Center.

She was born in Davenport, Iowa on January 25, 1967, the daughter of Robert and Beverly (Blake) Colson.

Among the things she enjoyed were Harley motorcycles, monster trucks, peace signs, and spending time with her beloved family.

Those left to honor her memory include her daughter, Muriah Colson of Princeton; her son, Kyle (Lindsey) Colson of Donahue, Iowa; her grandchildren, Kamelia, Kenzah and Aslan "AJ" Colson; and her sisters, Janice (Gary) Gatley of Tellico Plains, Tennessee, Sharon (Blackie) LeBarge of LeClaire and Dawn Flockhart of Davenport.

Published in Quad-City Times on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now