Christine Marie Matthys
1955 - 2020
Christine Marie Matthys May 8, 1955-November 5, 2019 DAVENPORT-Christine Marie Matthys went to Heaven November 5th 2019 after a brief illness. Christine was born in Davenport, Iowa on May 8th 1955. She was the 11th of 12 children born to Agnes and Bernard Matthys. Christine lived with her family in Davenport until the age of 10 years old when she moved to Jefferson, Wisconsin to attend St. Colletta School. She did not stay there long and returned home to live with her family and receive services from the local community. Later Christine moved to Glenwood Resource Center, Glenwood, Iowa on February 17, 1970. She lived at Glenwood Resource Center for the rest of her life and this was her home. Christine celebrated her 60th birthday with most of her family. She had a blast that day and loved every minute of her party. Christine loved her collection of Disney stuffed animals as well as other stuffed animals that she collected over the years. She was also a big fan of all balloons, but she preferred the Mylar balloons with Disney characters on them. Her parents, her sister Diane McMillin, and her religious brother, Brother John Matthys, CSsR, preceded Christine in death. She is survived by her siblings: Bernie (Barbara), Jerry (Ellen), Rose Marie Quattrocchi (Joe), Don (Gale), Bob (Linda), Mary Ann Bindley (Bill), Paul (Mary Kay), Chris (Patsy), and Joe (Tara); Jim McMillin, brother in law, many nephews, nieces, family, friends Kathy, Diane, and her family at Glenwood Resource Center. Christine's private funeral service was held in Davenport, Iowa. Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport assisted with the arrangements. Online remembrances and condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting Christine's obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com. She is missed by many. In Christine's memory, memorials should be sent to: Glenwood Resource Center % Evelynn Iliff House 472 711 South Vine Glenwood, Iowa 51534

Published in Quad-City Times on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
