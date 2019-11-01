|
Christopher E. Hausch
November 5, 1966-October 30, 2019
BLUE GRASS-Funeral Services and Mass of Christian Burial for Christopher E. Hausch, 52, of Blue Grass, will be 10:00 am, Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at St. Andrew's Catholic Church, 333 W. Lotte Street, Blue Grass, Iowa. Burial will be in Blue Grass Cemetery. The family will greet friends Monday from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at St. Andrew's Church, with a prayer vigil at 7:00 p.m. Chris passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, October 30th at the University of Iowa Hospitals, Iowa City. Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home assisted his family with arrangements. Memorials may be made to an education fund for his sons.
Christopher Edmund Hausch was born November 5, 1966 in Fairfield, Iowa the son of Edmund and Nancy (Staats) Hausch. He graduated from West High School in 1985. He had worked as a pressman at The Brandt Company and most recently One Step Inc., Davenport.
Chris was a true "Outdoorsman." He enjoyed hunting, riding horses, roping , cattle drives, & skiing; but his greatest joy was being the father to his two sons, Ethan and Zachary. His whole world revolved around his boys & he cherished every moment he spent with them, even if meant doing their chores. Although his marriage to Tammy (Mathias) ended, they remained friends & worked together in raising Ethan & Zac to be honorable young men.
He is survived by his sons, Ethan Christopher Hausch & Zachary Ambrose Hausch, Blue Grass; his parents, Edmund & Nancy Hausch, Blue Grass; his sisters, Amy (Doug) Sheeder, Blue Grass; and Ann (Chris) Stein, Davenport; his nieces and nephews; Paige, Drew (Alexa) & Morgan Sheeder, Ashley & Max Stein, and great-niece, Landri; numerous extended family & friends including cowboys Robb Ewoldt, Jim Seifert & Scott Powell.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents.
