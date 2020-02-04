|
Cindy "Cynthia" Marie Smith
May 6, 1965- February 2, 2020
DAVENPORT-Cindy "Cynthia" Marie Smith, 54, of Davenport, IA left her loved ones Sunday, February 2nd, 2020. Cindy now rests after a 12-year battle against a cunning and relentless combatant. Her strength in heart and soul continued but her battle-weary body could no longer continue the fight. She has joined her loved ones who have passed on before her and is surrounded by them as she was surrounded on this earth. Per her wishes cremation rites have been accorded. A funeral service will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, February 7, 2020 in the Runge Mortuary Chapel. Visitation will be held from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at the mortuary. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Cindy's name to the family, Genesis Hospice House, MMRF (Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation). Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.
On May 6, 1965, Cindy was born in Cedar Falls, IA. In 1983 she met her yet to be husband and joined with Scott Smith in marriage on September 6, 1987. Cindy and Scott welcomed 3 wonderful children into their lives: Nathan, 1988, Andrew, 1991, and Madalyn, 1996.
Her life and the lives of those around her changed forever in February, 2008. She was diagnosed with the cancers Multiple Myeloma and Amyloidosis and her fight began. We all watched as Cindy won and lost during the years. She touched heaven twice on Dec 2nd, 2016 in an ICU of an Atlanta hospital but came back to continue the fight.
Through it all her strength became an inspiration for others who continue their fight. The gift she leaves us is to cherish your family and friends, be strong and straight of heart, and just believe.
Cindy enjoyed a full life with love, compassion, heart ache, triumph, and loss. She enjoyed family and friends, her lifelong companion, Cuzo, motorcycle trips with the "Wild Dead Boars", and shopping, "but they were on sale! "
Those left to cherish her memory include her loving husband of 32 years, Scott Smith; children, Nathan, Andrew (Laura), and Madalyn (Kyle); mother, Barb Buckles; father, Wayne (Donna) Granneman; sister, Michelle (Steve) Evans; loving dog, Cuzo; and many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her stepfather Ken Buckles, and her grandparents.
Cindy and the family would like to thank Genesis Hospice House, especially her angels, Betsy and Amanda, the doctors and nurses at Iowa Cancer Specialist, especially Dr. Mercer, Mayo Clinics, and Dr. Baudi. We are very thankful to our Birmingham family and Donald "Pokey" Cotton for providing a powerful memory and message.