Cirt R. Tesch

November 7, 1963- September 14, 2020

BETTENDORF-Cirt R. Tesch, 56, of Bettendorf, IA, passed away Monday, September 14, 2020 after a brief but strong fight with cancer. Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020 from 3-7pm at Weerts Funeral Home. The family asks that those in attendance wear your favorite color as Cirt hated to wear black. Memorials in Cirt's memory may be made to the family.

Cirt was born on November 7, 1963 to Lloyd and Alice Tesch in Neenah, Wisconsin. He attended the University of Wisconsin – La Crosse where he helped the Division II football team win a National Championship. Cirt loved to spend time outdoors hunting and could often be found training for different Triathlons. His biggest life achievement was completing an Ironman Triathlon in an impressive time of 12 hours. He was the life of the party and could always make people laugh with his jokes and antics. Cirt's greatest pass time though was spending time with his daughters and grandson. He lived each day to the fullest and always encouraged those around him to do the same.

Those left to honor Cirt's memory are his daughters Amanda, Hope, and Emilee; grandson Xander Keegan; his parents Lloyd and Alice; and his siblings Clint, Candy Miller, Cal, and Perry.

Online condolences can be made to the family by visiting Cirt's obituary at www.weertsfh.com