Clara Nelson

December 16, 1921-April 17, 2019

DEWITT-Mrs. Clara L. Nelson, 97, of DeWitt, Iowa, died Wednesday evening, April 17, 2019, at Genesis Medical Center-East Campus, Davenport.

She was born December 16, 1921, in DeWitt to the late Alvin and Myrtle (Peters) Boyer. Clara graduated from DeWitt High School in 1939. She was employed at Iowa Mutual Insurance Company for 34 years. Clara married Donald Nelson on May 30, 1942, at the United Methodist Church, DeWitt. This union was blessed with two daughters. Donald preceded her in death April 7, 1977.

Clara was a lifetime member of the United Methodist Church, DeWitt. She was also a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, Iowa Mutual 20 years. Clara was a former member of the Elmwood Cemetery Board and Ci-ed. She and her husband enjoyed many years of Ballroom Dancing. Clara also enjoyed painting, reading, traveling, being a charter member of the Hart Center and DeWitt Fitness Center and participating in the Skeffington and Bix races.

Surviving are daughters, Patricia (Dean) O'Neill of Davenport and Barbara (Charles Sanderlin) Barber of Janesville, Wisconsin; grandchildren, Jennifer (John) Dietz, Mark (Rebecca) O'Neill, Jon (Michelle) Barber and Christopher (Michelle) Barber; great-grandchildren, Logan, Rylan and Lauren O'Neill, Charlie and Evie Barber, Taylor and Tim Barber; Michael and Shawn (Rebekah) Dietz; great-great-grandchildren, Finn and Chase Dietz; sisters-in-law, Vivian Boyer and Joan Boyer; a special niece, Carol Clark.

Also preceding Clara in death were sisters, Mildred Fatchett and Dorothy Ketelsen and brothers, Vernon, Merle, Guy and Melvin Boyer.

Visitation will be from 9:30 until 10:45 a.m. Saturday, April 20, 2019, at the United Methodist Church, DeWitt. A service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday in the church with the Rev. Tom Boomershine officiating. Interment will follow at Elmwood Cemetery, DeWitt.

Condolences may be expressed and a photo tribute viewed at www.schultzfuneralhomes.com.