Clarence A. Snyder

November 14, 1936-March 27, 2019

DAVENPORT-Clarence A. Snyder, 82, of Davenport, Iowa passed away on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Genesis East Medical Center. A celebration of life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 30, 2019 in the Runge Mortuary Chapel. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Memorials may be made to the Fraternal Order of Eagles #956. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.

Clarence was born on November 14, 1936 to Donavan and Heloise (Turner) Snyder in Garden Plain, Illinois. He was united in marriage to Judith (McCluskey) Snyder and from that union they had four children: Tracee, Cynthia, Christine and Trevor. They later divorced. Clarence went on to begin his life long journey with Shirley Burroughs. He proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1960-1962. He worked for over 19 years as a mechanic at River City Ford.

Clarence always enjoyed traveling, fishing and camping with his family. His family meant everything to him and he loved time spent together. He was also a member and Honorary Secretary of the Fraternal Order of Eagles #956 and past worthy President.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Shirley; children: Tracee (Michael Peters) Snyder of Davenport, Iowa, Cynthia (Ryan Bostwick) Snyder of California, Christine (Terry Blackburn) Snyder of Ankeny, Iowa and Trevor (Erin) Snyder of Eldridge, Iowa; step daughter, Tamara (Walter) Cooper of Davenport, IA; siblings, Aliecia Workman of Sterling, Illinois and Judy Wiebers of Texas; eight grandchildren and fifteen great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings: Hester "Rose" Reisner, Kelvin Snyder, Brenda McBroom, Donavan Snyder and Roger Snyder.