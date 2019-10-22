|
Clarence L. "Peewee" Louck
May 13, 1928-October 19, 2019
PRINCETON-Funeral services to celebrate the life of Clarence L. "Peewee" Louck, 91, of Princeton, IA and Long Grove, IA, will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at the Cunnick-Collins Mortuary Chapel in Davenport. Burial will follow at Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will greet friends on Wednesday, October 23rd from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the mortuary. Mr. Louck died on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at West Wing Place in DeWitt, IA.
Clarence LeRoy Louck was born on May 13, 1928 in Shale City, IL, the son of Richard and Martha (Simpson) Louck. In August of 1948 he married Jacquelin L. Kuehl. She preceded him in death in 1992. Mr. Louck worked as a union cement finisher most frequently with Dean Fry Construction and Priester Construction. He retired in 2008. "Peewee" enjoyed hunting, fishing, and garage sales. He most especially enjoyed dancing and country music.
He is survived by – 3 Daughters: Sherri Miller and Tammi Louck, both of Davenport and Wanda Louck of Pekin, IL; 2 Sons: Clarence (Evelyn) Louck of Goodfield, IL, and Jeffrey (Debbie) Louck of Davenport; and numerous Grand and Great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by- his Wife: Jacqueline; a Daughter: Teresa; 2 Sons: Richard and Steven; and a Brother: Everett.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to West Wing Place at the DeWitt Community Hospital Foundation.
Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at Cunnick-Collins.com.
Published in Quad-City Times on Oct. 22, 2019