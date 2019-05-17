Clarice Ann Mizer July 10, 1931-May 15, 2019 LECLAIRE, IA-Clarice Ann Mizer, 87, of LeClaire, IA went to be with her Lord and loved ones on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at her home. Visitation will be held on Monday, May 20, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Runge Mortuary. Services are to be held at Hope Church, LeClaire, IA on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. She will be laid to rest in Glendale Cemetery, LeClaire, IA. Memorials may be made to Hope Church. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com. Clarice was born in Muscatine, IA on July 10, 1931 to Lucy and Garland Travis. She graduated from Central High in June, 1949. She married Roy Mizer in September of 1949. They were married 55 years until his death in 2003. They had four children: Kathleen, Sandra, Judy and Mike. She had been a member of the church for 65 years, where she served as deaconess, Sunday school teacher and Women's Missionary Leader. She loved fishing with her husband, making quilts for family and friends, and also was an avid reader. She loved to listen to gospel music, especially the Gaithers and her daughter, Kathy's music. Most of all, she loved the Lord and her family, friends, and her church family. Survivors include her daughters, Kathleen (Dan) Barnthouse, Centerville, IA and Judith (Chris) Hoelewyn, Little Rock, AR; son, Mike (Deb) Mizer, LeClaire, IA; nine grandchildren; twenty six great grandchildren; and a special grand doggy K.C. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Roy; daughter, Sandy; sisters, Lois and Marilyn; and four brothers: Garland, James, Cliff and John. Her smile and her love she gave will be missed by all who knew her.