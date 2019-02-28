Claudia L. Criswell November 10, 1938-February 23, 2019 DEWITT-Claudia L. Criswell, 80, of DeWitt, Iowa passed away on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf, surrounded by her loving family. Private family graveside services were held at Oakdale Memorial Gardens in Davenport. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed in Claudia's memory to the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House or to the University of Northern Iowa – Alumni Foundation. McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home, Bettendorf, is assisting the family with arrangements. Claudia was born on November 10, 1938 in Cedar Falls, Iowa, the daughter of Parker and Ruth (Johnson) Gress. Following high school, she continued her education at Iowa State Teacher's College (University of Northern Iowa) where she earned her Bachelor's degree in elementary education. On June 23, 1962, she married James A. Criswell in Cedar Falls. Claudia worked as a teacher in Davenport and Pleasant Valley before becoming a homemaker on the family farm. She later worked at Marycrest College and Palmer College of Chiropractic until her retirement in 2009. She attended St. Alban's Episcopal Church in Davenport, and later Christ Episcopal Church in Clinton, Iowa. One of her many interests was family genealogy. Claudia always made time for her kids' and grandkids' clubs and sporting, musical, and other performance events. She enjoyed going to restaurants, movies, and shows with friends that she made throughout her lifetime. Those left to honor her memory are her husband, James Criswell of Bettendorf; children, Jennifer (Tom Claussen) Criswell of Long Grove, Iowa, Jodie (Steve Slach) Criswell of Bettendorf, Christopher Criswell of Iowa City, Iowa, Jeff Criswell of Grandview, Iowa; sister, Maralyn (Bill) Hepner of Davenport; brother, Gerry (Judy) Gress of Waverly, Iowa; sister-in-law, Edith "Cris" (Harlan) Hirsch of Indianola, Iowa; three grandchildren, Benjamin, Creighton, and Rylee Claussen; and several nieces and nephews. She will be missed but not forgotten. She was preceded in death by her parents. Online condolences may be shared with Claudia's family at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.