Clement Joseph Verkler
December 16, 1932-December 31, 2019
BETTENDORF-Funeral Services for Joe Verkler, 87, a resident of Bettendorf, will be 11am Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, 614 Main Street, downtown Davenport. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Davenport. The family will greet friends Saturday at the funeral home from 10am until the time of the service. Joe passed away Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, surrounded by his family.
Clement Joseph Verkler was born December 16, 1932 in Davenport, the son of Clement Larkin and Eva (Flaherty) Verkler. Joe served his country in the US Navy from 1951 - 1954. He married Mary Louise Turnquist in 1951. She preceded him in death in 1991. Joe managed a gas station and retired as a Mac Tool driver. He was a wonderful dad and loved drag racing, bowling, coaching Little League baseball, woodworking, hunting and spending time with his family.
Memorials may be made to the s Project.
Those left to honor Joe's memory include his children, George (Tracie) Verkler, Kingfisher, Oklahoma, Kevin (Shiree) Verkler, Brighton, Colorado, Rick (Jo) Verkler, Donahue; and his soul mate, Shirley Miller, Bettendorf and her son, Thom (Jen) Scheetz; 11 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Mary, and daughters, Patricia and Kathleen.
