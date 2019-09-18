|
Cleta "Kitty" Mae (Buster) Strause
February 3, 1932-September 14, 2019
SHERMAN. TX-Cleta "Kitty" Mae (Buster) Strause, 87, of Sherman, Texas, formerly of Davenport, Iowa passed away Saturday, September 14, 2019.
Kitty was born February 3, 1932 in Fairport, Iowa to Harold and Fern (Dusenberry) Buster, the fourth of seven children. September 3, 1950 Kitty married Howard Strause in New Era, Iowa. He preceded her in death on May 12, 2012. They lived in Davenport until 1978, when the family moved to Texas with Oscar Mayer. Kitty quickly found a home with Trinity Lutheran Church. She was active in many aspects of the church and her local community.
Kitty lived her life by setting an example for all. The greatest gift she gave her children and family was instilling her love for Jesus. She will be greatly missed by all.
Those left cherishing her memory include her daughters, Tina (Al) Hogan of Urbana, MO, Sandy (Ricky) Perkins of Bells, TX; daughter-in-law, Carol Strause of Davenport, IA; six grandchildren; ten great grandchildren; sister, Mary Butcher of Muscatine, IA; brothers, Bill (Gloria) Buster of Broken Arrow, OK, and Jerry (Jane) Buster of San Antonio, TX.
In addition to her parents and husband Kitty was preceded in death by her son, Steve Strause; sister, Betty (Buster) Wildt; brothers, Melvin Buster and Robert Buster.
"A life well lived is a life eternal."