Schultz Funeral Home
722 8th Street
DeWitt, IA 52742
(563) 659-5241
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:45 PM
Schultz Funeral Home
722 8th Street
DeWitt, IA 52742
Service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Schultz Funeral Home
722 8th Street
DeWitt, IA 52742
Cleveland J. Stickrod


1935 - 2019
Cleveland J. Stickrod Obituary

Cleveland J. Stickrod

September 22, 1935-December 17, 2019

DEWITT-Mr. Cleveland J. Stickrod of DeWitt, Iowa, died Tuesday morning, December 17, 2019, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.

Cleveland Jay Stickrod was born September 22, 1935, in Rock Island, Illinois, to the late Hartzell and Calla (Haber) Stickrod. Cleveland served in the Navy during the Korean War. On March 1, 1958, he married Carolyn Mattison in Keota, Iowa. Cleve "Stick" worked construction as a Heavy Equipment Operator for International Union of Operating Engineers Local 150 until retirement. His wife, Carolyn preceded him in death November 28, 1997.

He was a 50-year member of Local 150. Cleve was an avid Chicago Bears fan. He enjoyed traveling with his wife, Carolyn every winter to warmer climates. Later in life he enjoyed boating the Mississippi River with family and friends and traveling to Laughlin, Nevada, with his special friend, Donna.

Surviving are children, Jay (Ronna) Stickrod of Rock Island, Jacqueline (Jim) Nelson of Princeton, Iowa, and Joan (Bryan) Yost of Bettendorf; eight grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and a special friend, Donna Determan.

Also preceding him in death were an infant son, Jeffrey.

The family will receive friends at Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt from 12 noon until 1:45 p.m. Saturday, December 21, 2019. A service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday in the funeral home with Pastor Tom Boomershine officiating. Military rites and burial will be held at Elmwood Cemetery, DeWitt.

The family extends their special thanks to the staff of Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House for the loving care provided to Cleve and his family.

Condolences may be expressed, and a photo tribute viewed at www.schultzfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Quad-City Times on Dec. 18, 2019
