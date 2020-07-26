Clevelyn "Cleve" Mary Rigdon Scott

March 28, 2020-August 31, 1936

SILVIS-Clevelyn "Cleve" Mary Rigdon Scott, 83, of Silvis, was called home to be with the Lord on March 28, 2020 when she passed away at her residence.

Born in Des Moines, Iowa, on August 31, 1936, Cleve was the only child to Evelyn Gamble Rigdon and Clifford Rigdon. She grew up primarily in Moline, Illinois, graduating from Moline High School in 1954.

Clevelyn married James "Jim" Carl Scott April 2, 1966 at First Christian Church, Moline. She is the cherished mother of two children, daughter, Tracee (Steven) Scott-Otis and, son, Troy Scott; Grandma Cleve to five grandchildren (Kelsey, Joshua, Elana, McKennah, Aleanah); and stepmother to Jim's two older children, James K. Scott and Laurie (Chuck) York.

Cleve worked at International Harvester, and as a young woman in the early 1960's participated as one of the first female union representatives at an international conference in Mexico City, Mexico. Cleve concluded her career when she retired from Nixalite in 1999.

Cleve tirelessly volunteered for school and sports events, the Illini Hospital Women's Auxiliary, and the Quad Cities chapter of the Scottish American Society, where she and Jim were members. She enjoyed gardening, reading, dancing, sewing, bowling, and caring for her lifelong succession of family dogs.

In retirement with her beloved Jim, Cleve enjoyed many, happy years of couple's golf weekends, adventures in Scotland, snowbird winters on Dauphin Island, Alabama and at their second home in Scottsdale, Arizona, and countless road trips for grandchildren's soccer matches.

Services for Cleve will be Tuesday, July 28, with a 10am visitation and 11am funeral at Christ United Methodist Church, Silvis, followed by interment at Riverside Cemetery, Moline. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, social distancing practices will be observed, and masks required. Memorials may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation or Quad City Animal Welfare Center.