Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home Inc
201 E 4Th Ave
Milan, IL 61264
(309) 756-5513
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
10:30 AM
Clifford E. Mathena


1935 - 2019
Clifford E. Mathena Obituary

Clifford E. Mathena

December 7, 1935-December 12, 2019

TAYLOR RIDGE-Clifford E. Mathena, 84, of Taylor Ridge, passed away Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Illini Restorative Care, Silvis.

Funeral service will be held at 10:30 am on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 201 E. 4th Ave., Milan. Visitation will be from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Monday, December 16, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial will be at Chapel Grove Cemetery, Taylor Ridge. Memorials may be made to Genesis Hospice.

Clifford is survived by his wife, Thelma; 3 children; 4 grandchildren; and 5 siblings.

Online condolences may be left to Clifford's family at www.wheelanpressly.com.

Published in Quad-City Times on Dec. 15, 2019
