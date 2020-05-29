Clifford J. Artis October 3, 1944-May 24, 2020 DAVENPORT-Clifford J. Artis, 75, Davenport, died, Sunday, May 24, 2020. Private Celebration of Life will be 11:00a.m. Monday, June 1, 2020 at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home. Clifford's service will be live-streamed and viewed by visiting his full obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com, clicking the link at the bottom. He was born, October 3, 1944, in Indianapolis to Theodore and Mary Artis. He married Judy Littlejohn on August 22, 1970. Clifford was an Electrical Engineer with the Corps. of Engineers and later the Davenport School System. Survivors include wife Judy and their children: Selena (Shanti) Green, David Artis, Sr., and grandson, David Green, Jr.
Published in Quad-City Times from May 29 to May 31, 2020.