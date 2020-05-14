Was it just a coincidence that Clyde and Willa would buy a home in the center of Blue Grass and the two of them become the hub of the Blue Grass parade and Commercial Club? Willa doing most of the work and Clyde taking the credit. No one has been able to put on a Homecoming Day's parade like Clyde since. I don't know if there were many people that lived in Blue Grass that didn't know Clyde. He had the ability to meet someone and instantly you became his friend. Heaven won't know what has come their way. Rest in peace.

Jo Nettleton

Joanne Nettleton

Friend