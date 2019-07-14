Coleen S. "Conie" White

August 22, 1981-July 6, 2019

MAYSVILLE-Coleen S. "Conie" White, 64, a resident of Maysville, died Saturday, July 6, 2019 at her home.

Private family services were held. Conie was laid to rest at the Maysville Cemetery.

Conie was born in Davenport, the daughter of Raymond and Delores Jean (Dempsey) Lofflin. On August 22, 1981 she married Matthew White.

Conie grew up in a military family, beginning her school years in Germany. In 1965 the family moved to Laurel, Maryland. It was there that she began her love for the ocean. Conie worked in the kitchen at Red Lobster for 22 years. She was a voracious reader and loved to crochet and cook. Conie cherished her time spent watching her sons' different sporting events and later spending time with her grandchildren.

Those left to honor her memory include her husband, Matthew White; sons, Joshua (Sarah) Depover of Colona, Illinois, Zachary (Laura) White of Eldridge, Nathaniel (Jessica) White of Davenport, and Isaac (Emily) White of Ft. Wayne, Indiana; six grandchildren; and one sister.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

