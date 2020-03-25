|
Colleen N. Carroll
March 15, 2020
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL-Colleen N. Carroll, 92, Passed peacefully at Consulate Rehab Center in Port Charlotte, FL Sunday afternoon March 15th 2020. She was born and raised in Wellsville, OH. She met her future husband, Robert D. Carroll while working at WCKY radio station in Cincinnati, OH. They were married December 27th, 1947 and remained together 61 years until Robert's passing in 2008. They resided and raised their family of 3 children in Rock Island, IL. Bob and Colleen were self employed as a manufacturer's representative agency for 55 year. Colleen worked other jobs at Abrahams Department store and The Wine Cellar from the day Roz and Jerry Zeffren opened it until Bob and Colleen departed the Quad Cities to spend their retirement years in Rotonda West, FL. She also participated in and assisted in many local volunteer organizations over her years in the Quad Cities.
Colleen was preceded in death by her husband Bob in August of 2008 and her youngest son, Guy, in September of 2015. She is survived by her Cousin DonnaKay Verzella, Wellsville, OH, her two sons their two grandchildren; her daughter, Candace L. Frey, New Bern, NC, her two sons and 6 great grandchildren; and her son, Bradford D. Carroll, Andalusia, his two sons and 6 great grandchildren.
Colleen has resided in Rotonda West for 16 years. She has been constantly active playing bridge and many other local social activities. She is a member of Community Presbyterian Church and deeply valued her Christian beliefs.
No services at this time due to the COVID 19.
Memorials for Colleen may be sent to:
Community Presbyterian Church 405 South McCall Road, Englewood, FL 34223 or
PO BOX 758516 Topeka, KS 66675.
Online condolences can be left at: www.nationalcremation.com
Published in Quad-City Times on Mar. 25, 2020