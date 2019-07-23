Connie Lea Hoskins

November 17, 1951-July 17, 2019

BETTENDORF-Connie Lea Hoskins, 67, of Bettendorf passed away on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House.

Connie was born on November 17, 1951 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the daughter of Lorraine (Anderson) and William Hendriks. She married her Junior High Sweetheart Jim on November 28, 1970. Connie received her RN degree and was in nursing for 16 years at the former St. Lukes and Mercy Hospitals in Davenport.

Connie's greatest joy was spending time with her family and friends. She was a member of Bettendorf Christian Church for 43 years where she served teaching bible studies and was passionately involved in M.O.P.S. (mothers of preschoolers). Beyond being a mentor to many she was known for her boundless compassion and amazing hugs.

Survivors include her husband; Jim of Bettendorf, daughters; Robyn (Matt) Jones of O'Fallon, MO, Heather (Jarrett) Durham of Chicago, IL, grandchildren; Ally Jones, Brett Jones, Grant Jones, Haley Durham, Linden Durham, and Elise Durham, along with nephews and nieces.

She was preceded in death by her parents, step-father; Vern Lintz and brother; William Ray Hendriks.

There will be a service to celebrate Connie's life at 10:30 am on Saturday July 27, 2019 at Bettendorf Christian Church. A permanent memorial will be placed at Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery.

Memorials may be made in her honor to the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf or Bettendorf Christian Church.

Remembrances and condolences may be made to the family at www.cunnick-collins.com.