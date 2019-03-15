Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schultz Funeral Home
722 8th Street
DeWitt, IA 52742
(563) 659-5241
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Schultz Funeral Home
722 8th Street
DeWitt, IA
View Map
Rosary
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
4:00 PM
Schultz Funeral Home
722 8th Street
DeWitt, IA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
10:30 AM
Assumption Catholic Church
Charlotte, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Constance Wiese
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Constance "Connie" Wiese


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Constance "Connie" Wiese Obituary

Constance "Connie" Wiese

July 8, 1936-March 14, 2019

CHARLOTTE, IA-Constance "Connie" Wiese, 82, of Charlotte, Iowa, passed away Thursday, March 14, 2019, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.

Constance Cecile Couture was born July 8, 1936, in Lowell, Massachusetts to Edward and Rose (Letender) Couture. After graduating from high school, Connie married Maynard Sparks on May 7, 1955 in Massachusetts. The couple resided on a farm near Charlotte, where she raised seven children. Maynard preceded her in death in May of 1976. Connie later married Roland Wiese on January 10, 1981. Rollie preceded her in death on April 1, 2006. She worked as a Black Jack dealer at the Clinton Riverboat Casino for many years.

Connie was a longtime member of Assumption Catholic Church in Charlotte. She enjoyed flower gardens, cards, puzzles, and spending time with her family.

Connie is survived by her children, Michael (Sarah) Sparks, Polk City, son-in-law Dan Johnson, Goose Lake, Alan (Jackie) Sparks, Charlotte, Rhonda Corkill, Palmdale, California, Rose Ann (Ralph) Kelly, DeWitt, Mary Ann Bennett, DeWitt, John (Sue) Sparks, Davenport; Rollie's daughters, Kim Wiese and Robin (Dan) Ignatowicz, both of Minnesota; 25 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; brothers, Gerard Couture and Raymond (Sandy) Couture; nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husbands, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Elaine Johnson, granddaughter, Amanda Sparks, great-grandson, Noah Sparks, and sons-in-law, Steven Corkill and Darrell Bennett

Visitation will be from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. Thursday, March 21, 2019, at Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt with a Rosary at 4:00p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 22, 2019, at Assumption Catholic Church, Charlotte, with The Rev. Fr. Scott Lemaster officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Condolences may be expressed and a photo tribute viewed at www.schultzfuneralhomes.com

Published in Quad-City Times on Mar. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now