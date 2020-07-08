1/1
Cory R. Barbee
1982 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Cory's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Cory R. Barbee

August 13, 1982-July 2, 2020

SAVANNA-Cory R. Barbee, 37, of Savanna, IL, passed away Thursday, July 2, 2020 in Davenport.

Private family services will be noon, Friday, July 10, 2020 at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111-1st St A, Moline where his live-streamed service can be viewed on Rafferty Funeral Home's Facebook page. A public visitation will be10-12pm Friday at the funeral home. Masks will be required at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family.

Cory was born August 13, 1982 the son of Andrew and Wendy (Hayes) Barbee.

Cory was a concrete worker. He excelled in athletics especially wrestling. He enjoyed the outdoors especially being on the river.

Survivors include his children, Blake, Kameron, Kylie, Tyler, Delaney and Jordan; mother, Wendy Barbee (Brad Kosier), Savanna, IL; father, Andrew Barbee, Texas; step-father, David Rock, Rock Island; brothers, James Barbee, Rock Island and Lucas James, Savanna, IL; many aunts and uncles and special friends Abby Wild, Rock Island and Fonz Gomez, Rock Island and girlfriend Ashley Stewart, Davenport.

Condolences may be left at www.RaffertyFunerals.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Quad-City Times on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Rafferty Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
10
Service
12:00 PM
Rafferty Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rafferty Funeral Home - Moline
2111 1st St. A
Moline, IL 61265
309-797-1900
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved