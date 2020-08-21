Craig Verbeke

April 20, 1959-August 19, 2020

MOLINE-Craig Verbeke, 61, of Moline, IL, passed away Thursday, August 19, 2020. A private funeral will be held for family and close friends, which may be viewed online.

Visitation for long term friends will be held from 12:00-4:00p.m., Monday, August 24, 2020 at the Runge Mortuary. A celebration of life will be offered and communicated at a later date. The family requests masks to be worn during the visitation. Online condolences may be left at www.TheRungeMortuary.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Craig's name to the Christian Care Homeless Shelter in Rock Island, IL, where he volunteered monthly.

Craig was born April 20, 1959 in Rock Island, IL, son of Robert and Delores Verbeke. He was married to Jami Wright from 1981-2010, together they had four children. Craig was engaged to be married to Anita Pinc on July 17, 2021 in New Windsor, IL.

Craig graduated from Moline High School in 1978 and was continuously pursuing further education. He was the Product Quality Manager at the Rock Island Arsenal. He was a world traveler, visiting over 20 countries, including Belgium, Myanmar, and Thailand. He made travel content for his YouTube Channel called "Big Life Adventures with Craig and Anita". He was also an aspiring author, enjoyed sailing, sky diving, traveling, going to concerts, skiing, golfing, and spending quality time with friends and family.

He is survived by his children, Alissa Verbeke, Rachel (Cody Webster) Verbeke, Rebekah (Bobby) Mckissick, and Bobby (Lakkenn) Verbeke; grandchildren, Calvin Verbeke and Elias Verbeke; siblings, Mark Verbeke, Tim Verkebe, and Keith Verbeke.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Martha Verbeke, Louis Verbeke, Tony Lienard, and Laura Lienard.