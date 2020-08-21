1/1
Craig Verbeke
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Craig's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Craig Verbeke

April 20, 1959-August 19, 2020

MOLINE-Craig Verbeke, 61, of Moline, IL, passed away Thursday, August 19, 2020. A private funeral will be held for family and close friends, which may be viewed online.

Visitation for long term friends will be held from 12:00-4:00p.m., Monday, August 24, 2020 at the Runge Mortuary. A celebration of life will be offered and communicated at a later date. The family requests masks to be worn during the visitation. Online condolences may be left at www.TheRungeMortuary.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Craig's name to the Christian Care Homeless Shelter in Rock Island, IL, where he volunteered monthly.

Craig was born April 20, 1959 in Rock Island, IL, son of Robert and Delores Verbeke. He was married to Jami Wright from 1981-2010, together they had four children. Craig was engaged to be married to Anita Pinc on July 17, 2021 in New Windsor, IL.

Craig graduated from Moline High School in 1978 and was continuously pursuing further education. He was the Product Quality Manager at the Rock Island Arsenal. He was a world traveler, visiting over 20 countries, including Belgium, Myanmar, and Thailand. He made travel content for his YouTube Channel called "Big Life Adventures with Craig and Anita". He was also an aspiring author, enjoyed sailing, sky diving, traveling, going to concerts, skiing, golfing, and spending quality time with friends and family.

He is survived by his children, Alissa Verbeke, Rachel (Cody Webster) Verbeke, Rebekah (Bobby) Mckissick, and Bobby (Lakkenn) Verbeke; grandchildren, Calvin Verbeke and Elias Verbeke; siblings, Mark Verbeke, Tim Verkebe, and Keith Verbeke.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Martha Verbeke, Louis Verbeke, Tony Lienard, and Laura Lienard.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Quad-City Times from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA 52807
5633916202
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Runge Mortuary and Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
August 21, 2020
Comfort Planter
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
kristen anderson
August 20, 2020
Dolores and Bob, I am so sorry to hear about your loss. You and your family are in my thoughts and prayers. Mom (Edna Gerdner) sends her love as well.
Linda Gerdner
Family
August 20, 2020
Dee,Bob & Family,
Our thoughts and prayers are with you at this sad time.
Our deepest sympathy.
Millie & Jim McGowan
Millie & Jim McGowan
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved