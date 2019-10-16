Home

Lahey Funeral & Cremation Services
106 W Main St
Wyoming, IA 52362
(563) 488-3311
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lahey and Dawson Funeral Home
Wyoming, IA
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:30 AM
Lahey and Dawson Funeral Home
Wyoming, IA
Craig "Hubie" Wiebel


1954 - 2019
Craig "Hubie" Wiebel Obituary

Craig "Hubie" Wiebel

August 16, 1954-October 14, 2019

LOWDEN-Craig "Hubie" Wiebel, 65, of Lowden, Iowa passed away suddenly on October 14, 2019.

A visitation will be held on Friday, October 18, 2019 at Lahey and Dawson Funeral Home in Wyoming, Iowa from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Lahey and Dawson Funeral Home in Wyoming. Burial will be held at the Massillon Cemetery. The family would like to request casual wear.

Craig was born on August 16, 1954 to Herbert and Evelyn (Ruchotzke) Wiebel in DeWitt, Iowa. He graduated from Lowden High School and went on to Muscatine Community College. He married Chris Ihns on August 18, 2001 at the Massillon Church in Massillon, IA. He spent his time working as a carpenter. He loved working with wood and building things.

Craig was a member of the Lowden Fire Department, Lowden Cemetery Board and the Jaycee's. He enjoyed puzzles, shooting pool and bowling. He had a great sense of humor. He was a huge Yankee fan. He also loved his Packers and Iowa Hawkeyes.

Those left to cherish his memories are his wife, Chris Wiebel, children; Jenna (Kirk) Wischmeyer of Mt. Vernon, Rory (Patricia) Wiebel of Mt. Vernon, 5 grandchildren, sisters; Connie (Ken) Hurmence of Cedar Falls and Cindy (J.J.) Smothers of Cedar Rapids.

Memorials may be directed to his family in his honor.

Online Condolences may be left for the family at www.laheys.com

Published in Quad-City Times on Oct. 16, 2019
