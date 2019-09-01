Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
First Presbyterian Church
LeClaire, IA
Crickette Denton


1944 - 2019
Crickette Denton Obituary

Crickette Denton

October 12, 1944-August 26, 2019

LECLAIRE-Crickette Denton Long time residence of LeCaire IA, passed away peacefully on Monday the 26th of August.

She is survived by her husband of 38 years , Donald Denton, three children, Mark Denton of Dallas, TX, Leslie Denton of Cinton IA, Kimberly Denton of Clinton IA, and two grand children, Jarod Denton of Dallas, TX, and Kirsten Jibben of Rowlett TX.

She had recently made a second home in Denton TX with her husband Donald.

Crickette was born and raised in Wild Rose, Wisconsin.

She graduated from Watoma High School

Celebration of her life will be held on Saturday the 14th of September at 1:00PM at First Presbyterian Church in LeClaire IA.

Published in Quad-City Times on Sept. 1, 2019
