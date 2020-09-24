Curtis Charles Newcomb

September 24, 1963- March 2, 2020

WEST LIBERTY, IA-Curtis Charles Newcomb, 56, passed away Saturday March 2, 2020 at his home.

A celebration of life will be held 3:30 P.M. Sunday, September 27, 2020 at the West Liberty Community Center, a memorial visitation will be held from 12:30 P.M. until service time at 3:30 P.M. The Henderson-Barker Funeral Home in West Liberty is caring for Curt's family. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.hendersonbarkerfuneralhome.com. Memorials may be made to West Liberty Fire Department and Rescue Unit or Curt Newcomb Memorial Fund.

Curt was born September 24, 1963 in Iowa City the son of Charles and Louise (Rabe) Newcomb.

He graduated West Liberty High School in the Class of 1982 and received his Associates Degree in Electronics from Hamilton Tech College. On April 28, 1984 was united in marriage to Lisa Noring at the First Church United in West Liberty.

Curt was employed with True Value/Brooke Enterprises for 13 years, in 1997 began working with Ron Alpen Ford. He was a member of First Church United, West Liberty Fire Department in 1985 where he served as Chief from 2000-2009, Assistant Chief, Trustee and with the ambulance for 35 years, West Liberty Lions Club serving as President in 1998, member of West Liberty Booster Club and former president. He was an avid Chicago Cubs and Iowa Hawkeye fan, enjoyed his grandchildren and woodworking.

He is survived by his wife: Lisa, sons: Sean (Katie) of West Liberty, B.J. (Sarah) of Grimes and Zachary (Leslie Torres) of West Liberty. Three grandchildren: Logan, Libby and Jacob. Parents: Charles and Louise Newcomb of West Liberty, Sister: Chris Newcomb of Dumont, Iowa. Father in law: Wayne Noring of West Liberty and his dog Hawkeye. He was preceded in death by his paternal and maternal grandparents and mother in law: Audrey Noring.