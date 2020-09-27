Cynthia "Cindy" A. Ballard

December 15, 1946-September 22, 2020

ROCK ISLAND-Cynthia "Cindy" A. Ballard, 73, of Rock Island, died Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Centennial Rehab and Healthcare, Moline. A live-stream funeral will be at 11 am Tuesday, September 29, by visiting www.wheelanpressly.com/live-stream. A public visitation will be from 4-7 pm Monday at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island. Burial will be at Andalusia Cemetery. Memorials to Animal Aid Humane Society, Moline.

Cindy was born in Moline on December 15, 1946.

Survivors include her children, James "Jim" (Kristen) Ballard and Debbie (Joseph) Beuselinck; grandchildren, Ryan (Haley) Beuselinck and Sarah Ballard; three brothers and two sisters.

