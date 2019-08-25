|
|
Cynthia Diane Seitz-Wetzel
June 22, 1950-August 17, 2019
BETTENDORF-Cynthia Diane Seitz-Wetzel, 69, of Bettendorf, Iowa passed away Saturday August 17, 2019 at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House. Cindy's wishes are to be cremated and her ashes cast to her favorite places on this earth. Memorials may be made to a no-kill animal shelter of your choice.
Cindy was born June 22, 1950 in Davenport, Iowa to Allen V. and Velma (Vel) Seitz. In 1974 she exchanged wedding vows with Bruce Wetzel. They celebrated their 45th anniversary August 10, 2019.
Cindy attended Bettendorf schools, St. Katherine's school for girls, St. Ambrose University, and Parkland College in Champaign Illinois. Cindy held three degrees. She was a dental hygienist for 18 years, she was a Master Gardener of Iowa, and a volunteer to the Friendly House, Friends of Vander Veer and many other good causes.
Cindy loved life to it's fullest. She loved Wisconsin, Breckenridge, Colorado and Naples, Florida. She was a gardener, golfer, tennis player, hiker, camper and snow skier. She also was a member of Crow Valley Golf Club and enjoyed fine dining!
Cindy loved her family, those left to cherish her memory include her loving husband Bruce; son Nate, mother Vel Seitz, sister Susan Gates, brother Jeffrey Seitz, extended family, and her two canine companions, Louie and Lucy.
She was preceded in death by her father, Allen V. Seitz
Published in Quad-City Times on Aug. 25, 2019