Cynthia M. "Cyndi" Gipp May 1, 1954-March 8, 2019 BETTENDORF-Funeral services and a Mass of Christian Burial for Cynthia M. "Cyndi" Gipp, 64, of Bettendorf, will be Thursday, March 14, 2019 at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, 4097 18th Street, Bettendorf. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Davenport. Visitation will be Wednesday from 4-6 p.m. at the Halligan-McCabe-Devries funeral Home, 614 Main Street, downtown Davenport. There will be additional visitation at church prior to mass from 9:30 to 10:15. Cynthia passed away at her home, Friday, March 8, 2019 from pancreatic cancer, the same disease that took her brother Tim July 2018. Cyndi was born May 1st, 1954 in Wabasha, Minnesota to Francis and Shirley Rock (Rochnowski) Speltz. She grew up on the family farm near Rollingstone, Minnesota. She attended schools in Rollingstone and Winona, Minnesota. In 1972 she began work at Lake Center Industries in Winona, Minnesota, where she met her future husband, Dean A. Gipp. Cyndi and Dean where married May 17th, 1975 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Rollingstone. They were blessed with two children, Brian and Julia. In 1979 the family moved to Cedar Falls, Iowa when Dean began work for Deere and Co. Cyndi worked for many years at the Calico Hen House in Waterloo retiring in 2013 when Dean's career took them to the Quad Cities. Cyndi and Dean volunteered at several community events including over 30 years at the Cedar Basin Jazz Fest in Cedar Falls and the Iowa Irish Fest in Waterloo 11 years. Their volunteering continued when they moved to Bettendorf as ushers at the Adler Theater and at the front desk at the German American Heritage Center. Cyndi loved her family foremost. She also enjoyed walking, baking, tending to her flowers and yard and decorating her home especially during the holidays and change of seasons. Her passion though was genealogy. Cyndi loved finding ancestors not only to add to her own family tree but was just as excited to locate missing family members for friends, neighbors and just about anyone she knew. Keeping family traditions was also very important to Cyndi especially May Day and St. Nick's Day. She never forgot anyone's birthday or anniversary. Cyndi was always first to help out family, friends and neighbors when needed, always with a smile and food of some sort. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the family. She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Dean; son Brian Gipp (Carol McGrath), Cedar Rapids; daughter Julia (Andrew) Galvan, Davenport; 2 brothers; 5 sisters; many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Tim and baby sister Ann Marie. Online remembrances may be expressed by visiting www.hmdfuneralhome.com