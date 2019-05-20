Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home Inc
201 E 4Th Ave
Milan, IL 61264
(309) 756-5513
Visitation
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home Inc
201 E 4Th Ave
Milan, IL 61264
View Map
Service
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home Inc
201 E 4Th Ave
Milan, IL 61264
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dakota Roate
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dakota S. Roate


1992 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Dakota S. Roate Obituary

Dakota S. Roate

September 30, 1992-May 17, 2019

DAVENPORT-Dakota S. Roate, 26, of Davenport, died Friday, May 17, 2019 at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City. Services will be 11 am Wednesday at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 201 E. 4th Ave., Milan. Visitation will be 4-7 pm Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial will be at Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery, Davenport. Memorials may be made in care of the family.

Dakota was born in Rock Island, Ill. on September 30, 1992, a daughter of Dacia Roate and Travis Leopard. Dakota graduated from Rockridge High School and was currently taking classes at Kirkwood College.

Dakota was a member of the Davenport VFW Post 828 and the women's bowling league at Big River Bowling Alley, Davenport.

Those left to cherish her memory include her mother and step-father, Dacia and Andy Rice, Davenport; father, Travis Leopard, Illinois City; grandmother, Cindy Pedersen, Taylor Ridge; aunts, Codee Pedersen, Wilton, Iowa and Danielle (Alonso) Trujilo, Iowa City, Iowa; uncles, Mike Roate, Irwin, Iowa and Bob (Paula) Roate, Florida; companion, Dan Belleau, Davenport; and many cousins and other extended family and friends.

Dakota was preceded in death by her grandfather – Jerry Pedersen and great-grandparents – Amelia Neff and William and Velma Leopard.

Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com

Published in Quad-City Times on May 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now