Dale A. "Curly" Culbertson

April 24, 1933-May 10, 2019

MOLINE-Dale A. "Curly" Culbertson, 86, of Moline, passed away Friday, May 10, 2019 at home.

Funeral services will be 10am, Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111-1st St A, Moline. Visitation will be 4-6pm Monday at the funeral home. Burial will be at National Cemetery, Rock Island with military honors conducted by American Legion Post 246, Moline. Memorials can be made to Quad City Honor Flight.

Curly was born April 24, 1933 in Moline, the son of Everette and Josephine (Nelson) Culbertson. He married Ruby Kemper on October 21, 1967 in New Era, Iowa.

Curly graduated from Moline High School, where he was a member of the M-Men's Club. He was a US Army veteran having served in the Korea War.

Curly retired from Alcoa, Riverdale, IA in 1995 after 39 years. He was a member of American Legion Post 246, Moline and enjoyed traveling and going to Maid Rite, Moline every day. He cherished the time spent with his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife, Ruby; children, Michael Culbertson Moline and Jana (Eric) Kinnan, Milan; grandchildren, Amanda and Nicole; great grandchildren, Abbigail, Logan and Jacob and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother, Everette, Jr. and sister, Linnea VanAcker

Condolences may be left at www.RaffertyFunerals.com