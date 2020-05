Dale R. Armstrong July 5, 1943-May 20, 2020 SILVIS-Dale R. Armstrong, 76, Silvis, passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at Heartland Health Care, Moline, surrounded by family. Graveside services will be live streamed at https://www.facebook.com/Van-Hoe-Funeral-Home-161227290568289/ On Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at 12:30 PM. Dale's family intends to hold a celebration of life service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Calvary Lutheran Church, Moline, where he was a member, Rock Steady Boxing/Genesis Foundation, or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital . Dale was born on July 5, 1943 in Moline, the son of Donald and Bernice (Huggins) Armstrong. He graduated from United Township High School, Class of 1961. He married Joyce Lawson on January 7, 1972 in Moline. Dale managed several area Wareco Stations during the 1960's. He owned and operated The Dairy Delight in the 1970's. He retired after 33 ½ years from Deere & Company and worked in various Quad City Deere locations, finishing his career in the Building Maintenance Dept. at Deere & Company World Headquarters in Moline. Dale bowled for 35 years in local leagues mainly with the Deere Sunset League. Dale was proud to have received a plaque for bowling in the USBC Open Championships for 25 years. He was an avid golfer and a member of the John Deere Industrial Golf League. He also enjoyed attending car shows with his restored 1963 Red Chevy Nova Convertible and mowing his lawn with his John Deere riding mower, giving rides to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He and his wife loved to travel, taking several Caribbean cruises and four trips to their favorite Hawaiian Islands. Mr. Armstrong was affectionately known by his family as "Mr. Fix-it" and was always willing without hesitation to help his family and friends. He proudly displays a collection of 150 baseball caps he collected from numerous locations. Dale's pride and joy was his family and he especially loved attending sporting activities for his children and grandchildren. Dale never met a stranger and was loved by everyone that knew him. Survivors include his wife Joyce, children, Brian (Karen) Armstrong, Milwaukee, WI, Elizabeth "Lisa" Armstrong Blair (Phil Banaszek), Silvis, and Darrin (Karena) Armstrong, Silvis, grandchildren, Daniel (Jolie) Armstrong, Gilbert, AZ, Deanna (Jason) Dodge, Waukesha, WI, Brittani Underwood, Silvis, Blake Armstrong, currently deployed, Austin Blair, Silvis and Gabriel Armstrong, Silvis, great grandchildren, Malaya, Landyn, Lilianna, Lucas, Kennedy, Brynley and Ryder, brothers, Jerry (Linda) Armstrong, Peoria, IL and Dallas Armstrong (Pat Robertson), Estes Park, CO and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Duane and niece Jaimi. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com