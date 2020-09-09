Mr. Dale F. Claeys

February 20, 1962-September 2, 2020

OCALA, FL-Mr. Dale F. Claeys, 58 of Ocala Florida, died early Tuesday morning, September 2, 2020, after a short illness. Mr. Dale F. Claeys, was born February 20, 1962, in DeWitt, IA. to the late George and Rita (Hahn) Claeys. He was a 1980 graduate of North Scott High School and worked on various jobs after graduation. On December 10, 2009, he married Kim Anderson in a private ceremony before the justice of the peace. The couple was raising their family in Ocala, FL where Dale was able to spend most of his time with his wife and boys. For the last several years, Dale spent at home raising his boys who were his greatest joy outside his wife. Dale's spare time included antiquing and spending time with his veteran friends. Dale grew up in rural Scott County Iowa on the family farm. He then moved to Florida to pursue his dreams of managing his own business and raising his family. Surviving are his wife, Kim; children: Dale and Marty. Siblings: Kathleen Jones of Illinois; Martin Claeys of Indiana; Allen (Sue) Claeys of Eldridge, Maurice Roger Claeys of Texas; Jennifer Claeys of Georgia. Per Dale's Request, no Visitation or funeral will be held. A private ceremony will be held with the family at Dale's house in Ocala where Dale asked his ashes to be spread. A celebration of life will be scheduled later when it is safe to travel. and family/friends can be together. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the boys or to veterans organizations.