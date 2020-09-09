1/1
Dale F. Claeys
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dale's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Mr. Dale F. Claeys

February 20, 1962-September 2, 2020

OCALA, FL-Mr. Dale F. Claeys, 58 of Ocala Florida, died early Tuesday morning, September 2, 2020, after a short illness. Mr. Dale F. Claeys, was born February 20, 1962, in DeWitt, IA. to the late George and Rita (Hahn) Claeys. He was a 1980 graduate of North Scott High School and worked on various jobs after graduation. On December 10, 2009, he married Kim Anderson in a private ceremony before the justice of the peace. The couple was raising their family in Ocala, FL where Dale was able to spend most of his time with his wife and boys. For the last several years, Dale spent at home raising his boys who were his greatest joy outside his wife. Dale's spare time included antiquing and spending time with his veteran friends. Dale grew up in rural Scott County Iowa on the family farm. He then moved to Florida to pursue his dreams of managing his own business and raising his family. Surviving are his wife, Kim; children: Dale and Marty. Siblings: Kathleen Jones of Illinois; Martin Claeys of Indiana; Allen (Sue) Claeys of Eldridge, Maurice Roger Claeys of Texas; Jennifer Claeys of Georgia. Per Dale's Request, no Visitation or funeral will be held. A private ceremony will be held with the family at Dale's house in Ocala where Dale asked his ashes to be spread. A celebration of life will be scheduled later when it is safe to travel. and family/friends can be together. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the boys or to veterans organizations.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Quad-City Times on Sep. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved