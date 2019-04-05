Dallas Lage

June 3, 1941-April 2, 2019

DAVENPORT-Dallas Lage, 77 died April 2nd, at St. Anthony's, Rock Island.

Dallas was born in Davenport, IA on June 3, 1941 to Reinhardt and Gladys (Moeller) Lage. Dallas graduated from Bennett High School. Dallas served in the US Army reserves, drove truck for several companies and farmed.

Memorial service 3 PM April 13th, Bentley Funeral Home, Durant. Visitation one hour prior to service.

Survivors include his sister Diane (Ken) Motz of LeClaire, nephew Troy Motz of West DesMoines and niece Erika Wagner of Bethlehem, PA