Dallas Paul Rettler
July 19, 1937-October 22, 2019
DAVENPORT-Dallas Paul Rettler, 82, of Davenport passed away, Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at Genesis East Medical Center. Funeral services will be held on Monday, October 28th at 2pm at The Runge Mortuary. Visitation will be Sunday from 1pm until 5pm at the mortuary. Burial will be in Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the family or King's Harvest Animal Rescue. Online condolences may be left at www.rungemortuary.com.
Dallas was born July 19, 1937 in Harper, Iowa, the son of George and Helen Rettler. Helen passed away when Dallas was a young boy and his cousin JoAnn Miller helped raise him. He moved to Davenport where he graduated from high school and went directly into the Navy where he was an Electrician's Mate. He served at the end of the Korean Conflict. Dallas worked for the United States Postal Service for over 40 years prior to his retirement. He was an avid bowler along with his wife, bowling for the "Early Bird League" He also enjoyed the Pittsburgh Pirates and Steelers along with the Iowa Hawkeyes. He liked following politics being a conservative Republican. His greatest love was NASCAR and his favorite driver was Richard Petty. Dallas was able to go see Richard race in Michigan. He liked going to the casinos playing slots as well.
He married Sharon Lorenzen on June 8, 1960 in Davenport; she preceded him in death on February 7, 2000. Those left to honor his memory include his daughters Tonya and Tammy Rettler, both of Davenport; brother-in-law, Robert (Cheryl) Lorenzen, sister-in-law, Ardis Rettler, niece, Chelly and nephews Scott, John and Jason. In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Jerome.
Published in Quad-City Times on Oct. 25, 2019