Dalores M. Lambert
January 10, 1928-December 5, 2019
DAVENPORT-Dalores M. Lambert, 91, of Davenport, IA, passed away Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Genesis Health System- East Campus in Davenport.
Dalores was born in Davenport, IA on January 10, 1928 to Harry and Irene (Hertzberg) Schroeder.
Dalores married Walter H. Lambert on November 1, 1947.
She worked at Younkers, JCPenney and Menards. She enjoyed gardening and sewing. Above all, she loved spending time with her family.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, December 9, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Bentley Funeral Home in Durant, IA with visitation 1 hour prior to the service.
Burial will take place in Fairmount Cemetery, IA.
Dalores is survived by her daughters: Gloria Lambert of Davenport and Christine (John) Wenaas of Glen Ellyn, IL and sons: Walter (Betty) Lambert Jr. of Davenport and James Lambert of Walcott, 8 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Daniel Schroeder, half-sister Lila Andresen and 2 great-grandchildren: James DeVol and Brittney Thompson.
In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established in her memory.
Online condolences may be left at www.bentleyfuneralhome.com
The family would like to thank the staff of Manor Care and Genesis East for the wonderful care they provided to their mother.
Published in Quad-City Times on Dec. 7, 2019