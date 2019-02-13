Home

Damon Cory King


Damon Cory King

May 22, 1976-February 7, 2019

DAVENPORT-Damon Cory King, 42, of Davenport passed away February 7, 2019 at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.

Cremation rites will be accorded by Quad Cities Cremation Center and services will be private.

Damon was born May 22, 1976 in Davenport, IA the son of Gary Bailey and Jodi King. He enjoyed art and tattooing.

Survivors include his mother Jodi (Randy Bugh) King; daughters Paige Segura and Isabelle King; grandmother Beverly Brandon and close friends Rob Lowder III, Mike Jackson, and Scotty Werts.

Damon was preceded in death by his father and brother Brandon Andresen.

ONLINE CONDOLENCES AVAILABLE AT WWW.ILLOWACREMATION.COM

Published in Quad-City Times on Feb. 13, 2019
