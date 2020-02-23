|
|
Dan Dohrn
December 2, 1934-February 16, 2020
MADISON, WI-Dan Dohrn, beloved Husband, Father and Grandfather, left us on February 16, 2020. He passed away in Madison, WI after a year-long battle with lung cancer. He & the love-of-his-life (Ann A. Dohrn) moved from the QC to Arizona in 1982, then to Nevada in 1994. After Ann's death in 2007, Dan moved to Florida, then to Madison last year for Home Hospice with his daughter, Elizabeth (Mat). He is also survived by sons Chris (Peggy), Bryan (Linda), & daughter Cathleen (Matthew) and grandchildren Erin, Kira, Jake, John, Adam, & Andrew. A memorial ceremony will be held at a later date. The family expresses its deepest gratitude to the professional & compassionate staff members at Lynn Cancer Center, Florida, and, especially, at Agrace Hospice, Madison, Wisconsin. Please consider dedicating memorial donations in Dan's name through the Agrace Hospice (https://www.agrace.org/donate/), or Girls' Rock Camp – Madison (https://girlsrockmadison.org/donate/).
Published in Quad-City Times on Feb. 23, 2020